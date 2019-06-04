Microsoft tests new dual-screen Surface hardware

Trending#

  Jun 4, 2019, 10:35 AM IST

Microsoft has reportedly started testing its dual-screen Surface device that has been under development from two years. According to The Verge, Microsoft held an all-hands event for its devices team where it showed a video of new Surface devices and a dual-screen prototype, codenamed Centaurus. Microsoft is long rumoured to be working on 'pocketable' hardware and the dual-screen Surface fits just right. The company may launch it in the next six months. When launched, Centaurus will also be one of the first Window Lite devices, running a lightweight version of its Windows OS.