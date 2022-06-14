Microsoft prepares to shut down Internet Explorer after 27 years

Microsoft has finally announced the retirement of its oldest browser, Internet Explorer. After 27 years of service, the app will finally retire in peace. It was first released in 1995 as an add-on package for Windows 95. Later, the company began providing the browser for free as part of the package. Let's take a look at the most recent news. According to Mashable, Internet Explorer will be rendered inoperable from June 15. The browser reached a peak of 95 per cent usage in 2003, but it was unable to maintain its position, and the user base began to decline dramatically. Many competitors entered the browser market and began offering better user interfaces, faster internet speeds, and smoother performance. It appears that Internet Explorer was unable to keep up with the competition, and it has gradually devolved into nothing more than a default explorer used to install other browsers.