Meta brings new status features to WhatsApp

Meta has now added several new features to WhatsApp status, which will let users post disappearing pictures and other media. According to The Verge, an American technology news website, once the features roll out over the coming weeks, you'll be able to react to people's posts with an emoji, limit who can see your status, and post voice messages. The announcement post read that the status emoji reactions work similarly to how they do on Instagram; when you swipe up on the post, you get the option to choose from one of eight emojis. The feature lets you change who can see your statuses, with the option to show it to everyone, hide it from certain contacts, or only show it to specific people, reported The Verge.

