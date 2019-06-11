Marvel’s Avengers video game teaser out

Marvel Games has finally teased its upcoming action- adventure video game ‘Marvel’s Avengers’. It comes with a cinematic storyline combined with single- player and co- operative game play. The Video game opens during what is referred to as “A- Day,” a day that marks the opening of the West Coast Avengers headquarters in San Francisco.Meanwhile, Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to hit the big screens with its upcoming Tom Holland starrer ‘Spider- man: Far from Home.’ The Film revolves around Peter Parker in the aftermath of ‘Avengers: Endgame.’