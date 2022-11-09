Search icon
LG Display demonstrates 12-inch panel that stretches up to 14 inches

Although foldable displays have been making headway in the smartphone market, a related technology known as stretchable displays is also gradually emerging. According to GSM Arena, LG Display has demonstrated a 12" panel that can be stretched to 14" and released back to 12" without damaging it. This type of bendy, stretchy display can be used in clothing and furniture as it can easily conform to complex shapes and the ability to stretch will make it more comfortable to wear.

