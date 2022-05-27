Kia EV6 review: Kia EV6 offers power packed performance but can this be your first electric car?

Kia, the South Korean automaker tasted an early success in a tough market like India with the launch of cars like Seltos and Sonet. Kia's premium MPV priced north of Rs 25 lakh. Kia is once again treading the same path with the Kia EV6, its first ever EV based on eGMP platform, and will launch the electric car as its flagship offering. We recently drove the car around the famed Buddh International Circuit and here’s our Kia EV6 test drive review.