iQOO Neo6 launched globally with Snapdragon 870 chipset

The iQOO Neo6 and iQOO Neo6 SE have been launched in China and are now making their way across the world. According to GSM Arena, the first destination is India, which has its own story twist: the worldwide phone will be branded iQOO Neo6, but it’s hardware will be identical to the Neo6 SE. The phone features a Samsung 6.62" E4 AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ compatibility. It has a Snapdragon 870 CPU, 8GB or 12GB RAM, and 128GB or 256GB storage.