Instagram launches Threads, Mark Zuckerberg takes dig on Elon Musk

Meta-owned Instagram on July 6 officially launched Threads, a text-based conversation app designed as a direct rival to Elon Musk-owned Twitter. "Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind. I think the world needs this kind of friendly community" said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a statement.