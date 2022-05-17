India to have indigenous 5G technology stack by end of 2022: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

While attending a programme marking the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on May 17 in Delhi, informed that India will have its own indigenous 5G technology stack by the end of 2022. “Today, our scientists and engineers have developed a complete 4G stack, while the 5G technology stack is in the advanced stage. By the end of this year, we should see our own indigenous 5G technology stack,” the Union Minister said.