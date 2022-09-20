India Instagram introduces new parental supervision tool

American photo and video sharing social networking platform Instagram has come up with a new parental supervision tool and Family Center in India. According to Mashable India, Instagram's company, Meta announced it this year in March. Parents will get access to supervision tools and resources from the experts at the Family Center. They will be able to keep a track of the time spent on screen by their children. In India, a new parental supervision tool and Family Center, which will provide screen time data of children to their parents for protection, has been introduced by Meta on their blog. They stated that the Family Center has been developed after discussions with parents, teenagers and experts.