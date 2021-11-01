{"id":"2917963","source":"DNA","title":"'iMac Pro' likely to be released in 2022","section":"Technology","slug":"","section_id":"5","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"The next-generation iMac, which is currently in the works, could possibly be called the \"iMac Pro\". As per Mac Rumors, the device will feature the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that Apple introduced with the MacBook Pro models. Apple is said to be using the \"Pro\" naming to differentiate the upcoming iMac from the 24-inch iMac that was released earlier this year. As it will use the M1 Pro and Max chips, Apple considers it a \"Pro\" device and is calling it the iMac Pro internally. As per sources, the iMac will feature a 27-inch mini-LED display with ProMotion technology. Unlike the 24-inch iMac, the \"iMac Pro\" will feature dark bezels, and bezel size could be slimmed down.","summary":"The next-generation iMac, which is currently in the works, could possibly be called the \"iMac Pro\". As per Mac Rumors, the device will feature the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that Apple introduced with the MacBook Pro models. Apple is said to be using the \"Pro\" naming to differentiate the upcoming iMac from the 24-inch iMac that was released earlier this year. As it will use the M1 Pro and Max chips, Apple considers it a \"Pro\" device and is calling it the iMac Pro internally. As per sources, the iMac will feature a 27-inch mini-LED display with ProMotion technology. Unlike the 24-inch iMac, the \"iMac Pro\" will feature dark bezels, and bezel size could be slimmed down.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/technology/video-imac-pro-likely-to-be-released-in-2022-2917963","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/01/1003459-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/Nov01v9.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635757202","publish_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 02:30 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 02:30 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2917963"}