How Lava invoked 'India vs China' angle to sell Agni 5G & reduce Realme 8s sale

Lava Mobiles launched a new scheme to promote their smartphone Agni 5G. Lava announced that users can get the latest smartphone for free if they swap their Realme 8s. The scheme was valid for the 6GB and 8GB variant of Realme 8s. The scheme was launched on January 3, 2022 and was valid till January 7, 2022. However, Lava Mobiles closed registrations due to "overwhelming response". Lava's Agni 5G is sold at Rs.19,999 while Realme 8s costs Rs.17,999.