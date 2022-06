Google Pixel 6a features in an unboxing video ahead of its release

The Google Pixel 6a, which was unveiled last month, won't be available until July 28. However, the smartphone was featured in an unboxing video uploaded on TikTok by a user. The Charcoal version is shown here, which is kept screen-side down in the package with a protective white sheet that has labels for the controls, ports, and in-display fingerprint scanner.