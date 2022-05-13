Google announces Pixel 6A with tensor chipset for USD 449

Google has officially announced the Pixel 6A, embracing the company's new design and custom chipset, but comes with a price tag of USD 449. The announcement came at the Google I/O developer conference.As per The Verge, the Pixel 6A follows the pronounced design trend that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro set when they arrived last year with a raised horizontal camera bump and a two-tone body. Following suit, the fingerprint sensor is under the screen rather than on the back panel. Also, the smartphone comes with a slightly smaller 6.1-inch OLED 1080p display. It's a standard 60Hz refresh rate, too, so Google seems happy to let Samsung take the lead on fast refresh rate screens in midrange phones.