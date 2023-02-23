Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Facebook, Instagram testing paid account verification badges for users

Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram users will soon be getting a new paid verified badge option in the form of Meta Verified. According to GSM Arena, a tech news website, the USD 12 per month on the web and USD 15/per month on iOS and Android subscriptions will grant users a blue check next to their account name for increased visibility in search, comments and recommendations. This will be provided alongside protection against impersonation, priority customer support and exclusive features. Later this week, users in Australia (AUD 19.99 on the web and AUD 24.99 on mobile) and New Zealand (NZD 23.99 on the web and NZD 29.99 on mobile) will be able to sign up for the new verification option. When a user signs up for Meta Verified, they must verify their identification using a government ID that matches their account's profile name and photo, reported GSM Arena. Accounts must also have a certain amount of activity in their past posting history and have an 18-year-old owner.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
PM Modi to unveil HAL’s largest helicopter factory: From Dhruv to Prachand, check out these made-in-India choppers
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor attend Subhash Ghai's birthday party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CRPF recruitment exam admit card: Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) hall ticket released, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.