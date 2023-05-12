Elon Musk To Step Down As Twitter CEO New CEO Will Join In 6 Weeks

Musk also revealed that there is a new CEO in waiting and will be taking over in six weeks. In a tweet, Musk said that “Excited to announce that I've a new CEO for X/Twitter.” He also confirmed that the new CEO will take over soon. “She will be starting in ~6 weeks!,” Musk said in the tweet.