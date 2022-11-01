DNA Spark Will another Indian Sriram Krishnan be the new CEO of Twitter

Indian-origin techie Sriram Krishnan is “helping out” Twitter CEO Elon Musk in revamping the microblogging platform. Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk roped in Krishnan, who is a general partner at Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), after firing the top brass, including CEO Parag Agrawal.