DNA Spark Why iPhone 14 Plus is a commercial failure Will Apple change its strategy

Apple this year introduced four new iPhone models, but the strategy was quite different from previous years. This time, the differences between iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are more significant. At the same time, the iPhone mini was replaced by the iPhone 14 Plus – but it seems that this model is just as much of a commercial failure as the mini version. But why is that?