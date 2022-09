DNA Spark: From iPhone 14 to AirPods Pro 2, what you can expect from Apple Far Out event?

American Tech giant Apple is ready to launch its new products in early September. The launch event is expected to take place on September 7. During the launch event, all eyes will be on iPhone 14 series. Besides the iPhone 14 series, Apple is likely to unveil Apple Watch Series 8, and AirPods Pro 2.