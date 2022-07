DNA Spark: Elon Musk hopes to start Cybertruck deliveries by 2023; know what is Cybertruck?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the company hopes to start delivering the Cybertruck, its battery-powered electric pickup, in the “middle of next year” during a call for investors. This is a more specific timeline than Musk has provided before — in last quarter’s earnings call, he said that the truck would be coming “hopefully next year.”