DNA Spark: Elon Musk going to war with Apple? and asks what's going on, Tim Cook?

Elon Musk has some problems with Apple and its CEO, Tim Cook—and as Twitter's new owner, Musk is tweeting all about it. On Monday, Musk said that Apple has “mostly stopped” advertising on Twitter. He asked: “Do they hate free speech in America?” He then added, “What's going on here @tim_cook?”