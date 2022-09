DNA Spark: Apple iOS 16 rolls out; know all the features about it

Apple is rolling out the latest iteration of its operating system (OS) to users today. iOS 16 will be rolling out to iPhones ranging from the iPhone 8 to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple’s recently launched iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will all run on iOS 16 out of the box. iOS 16 was first showcased at Apple’s WWDC 2022 event back in June.