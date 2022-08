DNA Spark: Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, original first-generation 2007 iPhone sold for Rs 28 lakhs

An unopened first-generation 2007 iPhone in a sealed box has been sold for $35,000 (nearly ₹28 lakh) in an auction in the US. On January 9, 2007, then Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone — a touchscreen mobile phone with an iPod, camera and Web-browsing capabilities, among other features — at the Macworld convention in San Francisco.