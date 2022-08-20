Digital sewage monitoring system in Japan

Excavators and drain pipes are the latest inventions in sewerage machinery. Japan's sewerage industry is facing to turning point at the Japanese company DX, which is incorporating digital technology. Surveying sewerage pipes and facilities consumes a lot of time and effort from humans. Underwater drone for sewer research is attracting a lot of attention. The development of drone with updated technologies and improved image quality and operating performance in the dark is progressing. Sewerage is used in the case of flood accidents. The technology to understand water storage quickly is enabled by digitalization. During the summer vacation in Japan, this event was held to help many people and children learn about sewer. The sewer system's structure, microorganisms in the water, and uniquely designed manholes in various locations were all introduced. Japan's new technology for the sewerage industry is evolving through major digital transformations that will contribute to the world’s sewerage technology in the future.