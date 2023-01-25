‘BharOS’: Ashwini Vaishnaw launches Made-in-India mobile operating system to challenge Android, iOS

Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched ‘Made in India’ mobile operating system ‘BharOS’ in New Delhi January 24. The mobile operating system has been developed by IIT Madras. Ashwini Vaishnaw congratulated to whole team who were associated with the new technology and said, “The challenges start from here. There will be difficulties in this journey and there are many people around the world who will bring difficulties and will not want any such system to be successful. We have to be very careful, very cautious, very persistent. If you add ‘a’ here, it will become Bharosa.”