Apple to launch variety of new gadgets starting this fall, what is all you can expect?

Apple is prepared to introduce a number of new gadgets between this fall and the start of 2023. Four iPhone 14 models, a group of new iPads, three Apple Watch models, multiple M2 and M3-updated Macs, updated AirPods Pro earbuds, a new HomePod, and an enhanced Apple TV are among the things Gurman refers to as a “deluge” of.