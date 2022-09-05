Apples iPhone 14 Pro models might revive old battery percentage indicator

With only a few days left for the Apple event, more and more rumours about the upcoming iPhone 14 line-up phones have been making rounds and the latest one suggests that Pro models will revive the classic iOS battery percentage indicator. According to GSM Arena, the classic battery percentage indicator implies that it will have the percentage and the battery level icon side-by-side. The rumour has been suggested by an alleged mockup of the device's interface shared with MacRumors. This means that iPhone 14 Pro users might not get stuck with the hideous and sometimes unreadable indicator that Apple's testing in the iOS 16 beta, which shows the percentage inside the battery icon. Apple's current version of the indicator on newer devices takes the form of a battery icon (without a percentage) that visually represents how much power your phone has left, reported The Verge.