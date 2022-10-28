Apple releases new operating system iOS 161 alongside iPadOS 16

Apple has finally released the latest versions of operating systems. Since the initial release of iPadOS 16. x was missed last month, the currently-rolling-out 16.1 version is the first iteration of the operating system that we have seen so far. And with the release of iPadOS 16.1 alongside iOS 16.1, the version numbers for the company's mobile operating systems are back in sync, just as rumours had predicted. According to GSM Arena, the new version of the iPad OS includes Stage Manager, a redesigned multitasking interface (only on iPad Pro 12.9 3rd generation and newer, all iPad Pro 11" models, and the latest iPad Air). This allows you to create overlapping windows of various sizes, drag and drop windows, and much more. It also automatically organises apps and windows. Later this year, an update for the M1 and M2 iPads will make Stage Manager fully compatible with external displays up to 6K resolutions.