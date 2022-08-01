Search icon
Apple plans to place ads in its App Store's Today tab

American tech giant Apple is planning to show ads in the App Store's Today tab and on individual app pages. According to The Verge, MacRumors, 9to5Mac, and AppleInsider suggests that the two new ad placements will expand upon the ads you can already see in the App Store's search tab and in search results. Ads in the Today tab will appear in the larger card format used by other content in that tab, but you'll see a small blue box with the word 'Ad' inside it under the app's name. Ads in individual app pages will appear under the 'You Might Also Like' header that suggests apps related to the one you're looking at.

