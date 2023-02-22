Apple iOS 164 iPadOS 164 beta versions being seeded to developers

American tech giant search Apple has started seeding its first iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 beta versions to developers. According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, the new releases bring several big changes including push notifications for web apps, an updated search Apple Podcasts app, new Apple HomeKit architecture and more. Web apps now support push notifications, which can be customized as soon as you add a page to your home screen using the Web Push API. Previously, users could only add web apps through the native Safari browser, but with iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4, users will be able to add web apps from third-party browsers, complete with notification support, reported GSM Arena.