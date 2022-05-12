Apple commences testing for foldable panels

American tech giant Apple has been developing a new folding OLED screen that might eventually make its way into a folding iPhone or iPad. According to GSM Arena, the big breakthrough for Apple is the lack of a polarizer layer on their panel which is currently being used in some conventional folding displays.Similar polarizer-less display technology is also being used in Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold3 and its Eco2OLED display. Apple is considering a similar approach for its own folding device, the outlet reported.The removal of the polarizer layer allows for thinner folding displays though at the cost of visibility and peak brightness.