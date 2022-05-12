Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Apple commences testing for foldable panels

American tech giant Apple has been developing a new folding OLED screen that might eventually make its way into a folding iPhone or iPad. According to GSM Arena, the big breakthrough for Apple is the lack of a polarizer layer on their panel which is currently being used in some conventional folding displays.Similar polarizer-less display technology is also being used in Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold3 and its Eco2OLED display. Apple is considering a similar approach for its own folding device, the outlet reported.The removal of the polarizer layer allows for thinner folding displays though at the cost of visibility and peak brightness.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.