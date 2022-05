6G technology expected by end of this decade: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 17 virtually attended a programme marking silver jubilee celebrations of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. “5G to contribute 450 billion USD to our economy. This will not only accelerate internet speed but also development. By the end of this decade, we should be able to launch 6G services, and our task force has started working on it,” said Narendra Modi.