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Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal to launch USD 1000 'Temple', know the curiosity around its health feature

Deepinder Goyal targets a 6-12 month launch for a USD 1,000 Temple wearable that tracks biomarker 'entropy' for health. It will debut as a wellness device with peer-reviewed studies.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 02:17 PM IST

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal to launch USD 1000 'Temple', know the curiosity around its health feature
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Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal has said his wearable device, Temple, could launch in the next 6 to 12 months. At launch, the company plans to release peer-reviewed studies to back its health claims. The device is expected to be priced at around USD 1,000, roughly Rs 1 lakh. Goyal admitted the project has faced delays and said over 1 lakh people have applied for early access to the first 100 units.

Temple to launch as a wellness device with peer-reviewed studies

The former CEO of Eternal told Bloomberg that Temple will initially be introduced as a wellness device rather than a medical one. Goyal declared, 'We will launch it as a wellness device with peer-reviewed studies and everything.'He continued by saying that the group found a novel biomarker known as 'entropy,' which they assert is correlated with metabolic rate. Goyal claims that by directly detecting changes in the body, entropy can offer insights regarding stress, meditation, recuperation, sleep and exercise.

However, independent validation of the science underlying entropy is still lacking. Future features might need medical authorisation, according to Goyal. 'We're developing features that will make it a medical device. Therefore, whenever we have those functionalities, we will launch them after obtaining regulatory approvals,' he stated. Goyal acknowledged that the timeline has previously slipped. However, I've been repeating it for the past eighteen months. Thus, I'm not sure,' he remarked.

Also read: Global oil prices jump 9% after Strait of Hormuz tanker attacks amid US-Iran conflict

What is Temple?

Temple is a bean-shaped garment that is intended to be worn on the forehead's side. Temple seeks to monitor the body's metabolic condition in real time, in contrast to the majority of fitness trackers that concentrate on heart rate. According to Goyal, he is not constructing the Temple for everyone. 'I am constructing it solely for myself. He told Bloomberg that 'business is a side effect of what we're doing for ourselves.' High-performance athletes have been the target market for the gadget. Goyal and badminton player PV Sindhu have both been seen sporting Temple, including in April during the 2026 Uber Cup.

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