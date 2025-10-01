Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Anil Ambani, he is ... with net worth of ...

Mukesh Ambani teams up with UK firm to bring luxury brand to India, it is known for use of...

Divya Khosla Kumar shares her eating habits; what she eats and avoids to stay healthy

Shah Rukh Khan becomes world's richest actor, beats Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, Arnold Schwarzenegger; billionaire King Khan's net worth is..

IND vs WI Test series: Live streaming, head-to-head records, possible Playing XI and more

Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu breaks silence on Indian users' data amid Arattai app popularity: 'Customer data is hosted in...'

China's DF-5C Missile: Game-changer that threatens global nuclear balance

Behind Trump's Gaza Blueprint: What India stands to gain or lose

PM Modi, US President Trump likely to hold meeting in Malaysia, first since tariff war

Physics Wallah’s Alakh Pandey debuts in Hurun Rich List 2025, his net worth is Rs..., know story behind India’s biggest ed-tech

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Anil Ambani, he is ... with net worth of ...

India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Adani, Ambani or Tata....

Mukesh Ambani teams up with UK firm to bring luxury brand to India, it is known for use of...

Mukesh Ambani teams up with UK firm to bring luxury brand to India, it is known

Divya Khosla Kumar shares her eating habits; what she eats and avoids to stay healthy

Divya Khosla Kumar shares her eating habits; what she eats and avoids to be fit

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu breaks silence on Indian users' data amid Arattai app popularity: 'Customer data is hosted in...'

The clarification also comes amid rising questions about where Zoho develops its products and hosts its customer data. Check what its founder said.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 05:22 PM IST

Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu breaks silence on Indian users' data amid Arattai app popularity: 'Customer data is hosted in...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sridhar Vembu, Zoho Corp founder and Chief Scientist, has stated that all Indian customer data is hosted in the country in cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai. His comments come amid a sharp surge in downloads of the company’s homegrown messaging app Arattai, a WhatsApp rival. Vembu said that there was a lot of false information regarding the data hosting and product development of the company. Hence, he has clarified the issues in a tweet on Tuesday, September 30.

Where are Zoho products developed?

Vembu said that all the products are developed in India. In a tweet, he wrote, "Our global headquarters is in Chennai, and we pay taxes in India on our global income. As a global corporation headquartered in India, we have offices in over 80 countries and have a strong presence in the US, which is a big market for us."

Where is Indian customers' data hosted?

The 57-year-old said Indian customer data is hosted in India (Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai, soon Odisha). "We have over 18 data centers globally and they host the respective country or regional data. We are committed to hosting each country data in their own jurisdiction," he added. The Zoho founder further said, "All our services run on hardware we own and software frameworks we developed, on top of open source like Linux OS and Postgres database." The clarification also comes amid rising questions about where Zoho develops its products and hosts its customer data.

READ | Attention Google Chrome users! Indian govt warns of multiple high-risk security flaws; here's what you should do

Arattai popularity

Over the past week, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan endorsed Arattai on social media, while IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has promoted Zoho's range of productivity products. Launched in 2021, it is being seen as a WhatsApp rival.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump's tariffs hit Indian exports; ADB lowers GDP projection to...
Donald Trump's tariffs hit Indian exports; ADB lowers GDP projection to...
Varun Dhawan stays calm as his driver allegedly abuses man after minor crash; fans hail actor’s reaction: Watch
Varun Dhawan stays calm as his driver allegedly abuses man after minor crash
Kantara Chapter 1: You won't believe how much Rishab Shetty charged to star, direct mythological sequel, he took away...
Kantara Chapter 1: You won't believe how much Rishab Shetty charged to star, dir
Durga Ashtami 2025: Best wishes, messages to share with your loved ones on Maha Ashtami
Durga Ashtami 2025: Best wishes, messages to share on Maha Ashtami
After hailing Trump’s Gaza peace plan, Israeli PM Netanyahu gives BIG statement, says this on Palestinian statehood
After hailing Trump’s Gaza peace plan, Israeli PM Netanyahu gives BIG statement,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE