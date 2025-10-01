Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu breaks silence on Indian users' data amid Arattai app popularity: 'Customer data is hosted in...'

The clarification also comes amid rising questions about where Zoho develops its products and hosts its customer data. Check what its founder said.

Sridhar Vembu, Zoho Corp founder and Chief Scientist, has stated that all Indian customer data is hosted in the country in cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai. His comments come amid a sharp surge in downloads of the company’s homegrown messaging app Arattai, a WhatsApp rival. Vembu said that there was a lot of false information regarding the data hosting and product development of the company. Hence, he has clarified the issues in a tweet on Tuesday, September 30.

Where are Zoho products developed?

Vembu said that all the products are developed in India. In a tweet, he wrote, "Our global headquarters is in Chennai, and we pay taxes in India on our global income. As a global corporation headquartered in India, we have offices in over 80 countries and have a strong presence in the US, which is a big market for us."

Where is Indian customers' data hosted?

The 57-year-old said Indian customer data is hosted in India (Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai, soon Odisha). "We have over 18 data centers globally and they host the respective country or regional data. We are committed to hosting each country data in their own jurisdiction," he added. The Zoho founder further said, "All our services run on hardware we own and software frameworks we developed, on top of open source like Linux OS and Postgres database." The clarification also comes amid rising questions about where Zoho develops its products and hosts its customer data.

Arattai popularity

Over the past week, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan endorsed Arattai on social media, while IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has promoted Zoho's range of productivity products. Launched in 2021, it is being seen as a WhatsApp rival.