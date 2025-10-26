Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu's message to Indian immigrants amid their huge fiscal contribution to US: 'Why stay where you are not...'

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu urged the Indian diaspora to return to India, citing new data on the fiscal contributions of immigrants in Western economies. Vembu explained the reason behind Indian professionals' dominance in American technology leadership.

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu urged the Indian diaspora to return to India, citing new data on the fiscal contributions of immigrants in Western economies. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Vembu revealed that Indian talent has powered growth abroad for a long time, which resulted from unintended consequences of U.S. immigration policy rather than deliberate strategy.

“Indian immigrants make the highest fiscal contribution to their host nation, as the chart below shows. India sent her best,” wrote Vembu, urging the next generation of Indian-origin professionals to consider building their futures in India instead of abroad. “I hope India retains its best in the next generation. India also should attract some of the talent that left,” he said. “From the migrant perspective, why stay where you are not welcome? Bharat Mata wants you, needs you and welcomes you! Come home, let’s create a strong and prosperous Bharat,” he added.



Vembu further explained the reason behind Indian professionals' dominance in American technology leadership. "American companies solved the need for long term committed people with the H1-B visa and the extremely long green card process, both of which made it painful or risky to switch jobs," he wrote. "There was no conspiracy to promote Indians, it was one consequence of the visa/green card system," Vembu added, while predicting Indians might continue underestimating their nation's progress even as late as 2035, when per capita GDP could exceed $10,000.

The Zoho founder recently expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah after he switched to the new email service provider Zoho Mail for his correspondence. He dedicated this to the hard-working engineers of the company who toiled hard in Zoho over the years and chose to stay in India. In a post on X, Vembu wrote, "Thank you Sir, for your faith in us. I dedicate this moment to our hard-working engineers who have toiled hard in Zoho for over 20 years. They all stayed in India and worked all these years because they believed. Their faith is vindicated. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat."

Meanwhile, Zoho Mail is gaining popularity as an alternative to Gmail as users seek a privacy-focused and free email experience. The email service from Zoho is gaining popularity among professionals and small business owners because of its custom domain support, ad-free interface and enhanced privacy features.



(With inputs from ANI)