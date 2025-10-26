FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 expected to be released soon: Know how to check non-technical popular categories exam score online

School Holiday on October 27: Are schools open or closed tomorrow in your state on Chhath Puja? Check state-wise list

From Anushka Sharma to Sonakshi Sinha: 5 Bollywood actresses who portrayed cancer fighters with strength and grace

Are you using THIS makeup remover wipes that may cause infections? Here's how to check if you are at risk

IND-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch World Cup 2025 Match?

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi calls for sustainable practices, highlights waste-to-meal initiative; extends greetings on Chhath Puja - 10 points

Bank Holiday from October 27-November 2: Are banks open or closed in your state next week? Check state-wise holiday list

Good News for KKR Fans: Ahead of IPL 2026, THIS star cricketer joins Shah Rukh Khan's teams as..., name is...

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly couldn't control her tears, breaks down at final journey of her 'dad', video goes viral, fans react

PM Kisan Scheme 21st instalment: Rs 2000 funds likely to be released by THIS date; Check eligibility and other details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu's message to Indian immigrants amid their huge fiscal contribution to US: 'Why stay where you are not...'

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu's message to Indian immigrants amid US...

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

School Holiday on October 27: Are schools open or closed tomorrow in your state on Chhath Puja? Check state-wise list

School Holiday on October 27: Are schools open or closed tomorrow in your state

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu's message to Indian immigrants amid their huge fiscal contribution to US: 'Why stay where you are not...'

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu urged the Indian diaspora to return to India, citing new data on the fiscal contributions of immigrants in Western economies. Vembu explained the reason behind Indian professionals' dominance in American technology leadership.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 02:55 PM IST

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu's message to Indian immigrants amid their huge fiscal contribution to US: 'Why stay where you are not...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu urged the Indian diaspora to return to India, citing new data on the fiscal contributions of immigrants in Western economies. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Vembu revealed that Indian talent has powered growth abroad for a long time, which resulted from unintended consequences of U.S. immigration policy rather than deliberate strategy. 

“Indian immigrants make the highest fiscal contribution to their host nation, as the chart below shows. India sent her best,” wrote Vembu, urging the next generation of Indian-origin professionals to consider building their futures in India instead of abroad. “I hope India retains its best in the next generation. India also should attract some of the talent that left,” he said. “From the migrant perspective, why stay where you are not welcome? Bharat Mata wants you, needs you and welcomes you! Come home, let’s create a strong and prosperous Bharat,” he added.
 

Vembu further explained the reason behind Indian professionals' dominance in American technology leadership. "American companies solved the need for long term committed people with the H1-B visa and the extremely long green card process, both of which made it painful or risky to switch jobs," he wrote. "There was no conspiracy to promote Indians, it was one consequence of the visa/green card system," Vembu added, while predicting Indians might continue underestimating their nation's progress even as late as 2035, when per capita GDP could exceed $10,000. 

 

The Zoho founder recently expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah after he switched to the new email service provider Zoho Mail for his correspondence. He dedicated this to the hard-working engineers of the company who toiled hard in Zoho over the years and chose to stay in India. In a post on X, Vembu wrote, "Thank you Sir, for your faith in us. I dedicate this moment to our hard-working engineers who have toiled hard in Zoho for over 20 years. They all stayed in India and worked all these years because they believed. Their faith is vindicated. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat." 

Meanwhile, Zoho Mail is gaining popularity as an alternative to Gmail as users seek a privacy-focused and free email experience. The email service from Zoho is gaining popularity among professionals and small business owners because of its custom domain support, ad-free interface and enhanced privacy features.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi set to kickstart poll campaign from Samastipur today
Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi to kickstart poll campaign today
Donald Trump to sign Thailand-Cambodia 'great peace deal' in Malaysia ahead of ASEAN summit 2025
Donald Trump to sign Thailand-Cambodia 'great peace deal' in Malaysia
What is Rhabdomyolysis? The rare muscle disorder that almost ended Tilak Varma's cricket career
What is Rhabdomyolysis? The rare muscle disorder that almost ended Tilak Varma's
Jackie Shroff ditches hustle-bustle of Mumbai, shifts to simple farmhouse that has wooden ceiling, clay pots, desi rasoi with cot: See pics
Jackie Shroff ditches hustle-bustle of Mumbai, shifts to simple farmhouse
Good news for iPhone users: Apple iPhone 16 Plus available at lowest price since launch with massive discount, check deals here
Good news for iPhone users: Apple iPhone 16 Plus available at lowest price
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE