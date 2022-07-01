YouTuber Technoblade dies at 23: Know who the Minecraft streamer was, his battle with cancer

Photo - YouTube screengrab

Leaving the entire gaming community in shock, popular Minecraft streamer and YouTuber Technoblade died at the young age of 23. The YouTuber has reportedly passed away after a tough battle with cancer and even uploaded a video announcing his own death.

Technoblade, who died from cancer at age 23, on Friday posted his last video on YouTube with a message: "Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you’re watching this, I am dead." His video was titled ‘so long nerds’ and was uploaded on his official YouTube channel, which has over 11 million subscribers.

"Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you’re watching this, I am dead. Thank you all for supporting my content over the years. If I had another 100 lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time, as those were the happiest years of my life," said the YouTuber.

Who was gamer Technoblade?

Just 23 years old, Technoblade was a famed name in the online gaming community. The YouTuber, whose real name is Alex, joined the online gaming space when he was just 14 years old, in 2013. Since then, he has been rapidly growing his user base and viewership.

Technoblade was the name of Alex’s second channel, while his first channel was called StudioLORE. With his second channel, the YouTuber started playing the popular 3D game called Minecraft. Through his entertaining gameplays and voiceovers, Technoblade got access to his 11 million subscribers.

Alex was born in 1999 and had spent the majority of his life in California. He had made a career as a gamer and gained vast success. Technoblade had 10.9 million subscribers on YouTube with over 988 uploaded videos and over 1.2 billion views on his channel.

He was a prominent and celebrated name in the online gaming community, and his fans mourned his loss all over YouTube and social media platforms. Many were shaken by the sudden news of his death, as the gamer was just 23 years old.

His family issued an official statement, which read, “We, the family of Technoblade, wanted you all to know just how much he adored and respected his fans and colleagues. From Technoblade’s earliest online days, he was always strategizing ways to delight and reward his audience.”

