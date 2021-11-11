YouTube to get rid of dislike counts to prevent online harassment

YouTube is not the only one, Facebook and Instagram also introduced the 'hide option' for its users earlier this year to help with mental health

Just like other social media platforms, YouTube has officially decided to remove the dislike count (downwards thumb) on videos across the website. This became a matter of concern when the company noticed that new creators were being targeted by dislike attacks.

The platform took to Twitter to announce the change. The tweet said, "To reduce targeted dislike attacks & their impact on creators (esp on smaller creators), you’ll no longer see a public dislike *count* on YouTube starting today (the dislike button is staying). This comes after lots of research, testing & consideration."

To reduce targeted dislike attacks & their impact on creators (esp on smaller creators), you’ll no longer see a public dislike *count* on YouTube starting today (the dislike button is staying).



This comes after lots of research, testing & consideration → https://t.co/mJWDJSSRoG — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 10, 2021

Basically, YouTube is not removing the dislike button. Users will still be able to dislike a video if they feel like it, they just won't be able to view the number of dislikes. The dislike count will only be visible to creators as private feedback. As per the company, this is will help prevent public shaming and harassment.

YouTube plans to change this gradually across the website from Wednesday, November 10. YouTube is not the only one, Facebook and Instagram also introduced the 'hide option' for its users earlier this year to help with mental health and harassment.

The company called this one of many steps that it will be taking to protect the creators from online bullying and stressed that they'll continue to invest in this area in the future.