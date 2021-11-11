YouTube to get rid of dislike counts to prevent online harassment

Headlines

'Keep calm and stop rumouring': Trisha reacts to wedding rumours, says 'you know who you are...'

DNA TV Show: Will Canada be the new Pakistan for Indian government? Khalistan row sparks rivalry

Suryakumar Yadav secures World Cup spot, backed by Rahul Dravid despite ODI concerns

Patience with Shreyas Iyer crucial as World Cup looms, advises former cricketer Abhishek Nayar

Women’s Reservation Bill: Why not 50%, but just 33% reservation of Parliament seats for women?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Keep calm and stop rumouring': Trisha reacts to wedding rumours, says 'you know who you are...'

Suryakumar Yadav secures World Cup spot, backed by Rahul Dravid despite ODI concerns

Happy 44th birthday to cricket's universe boss, Chris Gayle: A legend in his own league

9 most-expensive Indian web series 

10 foods to avoid in digestive disorder

9 highest paid television actors 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

‘Statue of Oneness’ unveiled in MP, know all about the 108-feet Adi Shankaracharya's statue in Omkareshwar

India suspends visa services for Canadians 'until further notice' amid rising tensions

Canada cites threats for diplomats in India, adjust staffs amid heightened diplomatic row

'Keep calm and stop rumouring': Trisha reacts to wedding rumours, says 'you know who you are...'

'Mr Bajaj aur Prerna saath mein': Ronit Roy, Shweta Tiwari recreate 'magic', latest photos of actors go viral

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Guests will reportedly have to follow no-phone policy at private ceremony

HomeTechnology

Technology

YouTube to get rid of dislike counts to prevent online harassment

YouTube is not the only one, Facebook and Instagram also introduced the 'hide option' for its users earlier this year to help with mental health

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2021, 03:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Just like other social media platforms, YouTube has officially decided to remove the dislike count (downwards thumb) on videos across the website. This became a matter of concern when the company noticed that new creators were being targeted by dislike attacks. 

The platform took to Twitter to announce the change. The tweet said, "To reduce targeted dislike attacks & their impact on creators (esp on smaller creators), you’ll no longer see a public dislike *count* on YouTube starting today (the dislike button is staying). This comes after lots of research, testing & consideration."

Basically, YouTube is not removing the dislike button. Users will still be able to dislike a video if they feel like it, they just won't be able to view the number of dislikes. The dislike count will only be visible to creators as private feedback. As per the company, this is will help prevent public shaming and harassment. 

YouTube plans to change this gradually across the website from Wednesday, November 10. YouTube is not the only one, Facebook and Instagram also introduced the 'hide option' for its users earlier this year to help with mental health and harassment.

The company called this one of many steps that it will be taking to protect the creators from online bullying and stressed that they'll continue to invest in this area in the future. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet engineer who left lucrative job at Amazon to take on entrepreneurial journey, now has net worth of Rs 9000 crore

Viral video: Man tries to perform somersault in metro, results in an epic fail, watch

Meet the Indian who owns most expensive home outside India, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, his net worth is...

Patience with Shreyas Iyer crucial as World Cup looms, advises former cricketer Abhishek Nayar

Elon Musk recruiting for human trials of Neuralink implant, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE