YouTube shares its first ever video uploaded 17 years ago

The video features YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim standing in front of the elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo.

But do you know how the platform started 17 years ago with its first video? The official Instagram handle of YouTube has shared the first-ever video uploaded on the platform.

"All right, so here we are in front of the elephants. Cool thing about these guys is that they have really, really, really long trunks, and that's, that's cool. And that's pretty much all there is to say," Karim is heard saying on the video.

Watch the video here:

"If you think about it, it all started with a Short #YouTubeFactsFest," says the caption of the video.

Interestingly, this is the only video uploaded on his verified YouTube channel. After being shared, the post has got over 1.8 lakh views. Several users were left surprised by the post.

While some mused about how far YouTube had come since the first video, others were amazed to see the clip, which they said actually marked the start of vlogging.

