YouTube is all set to bring key changes soon! It will roll out two new AI features, including chatbot and search carousel. This aligns with the trend of Artificial intelligence being integrated in the social media platforms, like Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook. YouTube will also update its live streaming rules to ensure the safety of teenagers online. Let's take a closer look at the new rules brought by YouTube.

AI Search Carousel

YouTube is enhancing its searching engine for better user experience. Now when you will search anything, a row of short video previews along with AI generated summaries will appear, for you to choose what aligns the best with your search. This will make searching a lot easier. In simpler terms, now when you will search something on the search bar, a row of related video will appear, like earlier. However, now you will get to see a short preview and and AI generated summary of the video without even clicking on it. You will get what you were searching for without wasting time clicking on all related videos. Let's take an example, if you search about a travel destination like 'Bali', you will get related videos, a short preview of every video along with AI summary. Now you can click on any video, whose summary and preview closely matches your search query.the carousel helps you find exactly what you want, but a lot faster.

YouTube AI Chatbot

Like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube has its own conversational chatbot, which will now get more advanced. The AI Chatbot can give you precise answers to all your questions, can provide summaries of what's happening and even suggest similar videos. You can use YouTube's AI Chatbot without pausing your YouTube videos. It is currently available for Premium users, but can soon be available for Non-Premium users too.

Live streaming rules changed

In an effort to keep youngsters safe online, YouTube is bringing few changes in its live streaming policies. Now, only users above 16 age can live stream alone and users between 13-15 age can live stream only if an adult is visibly present on camera. If these are not followed, live stream access of thata ccount will be temporarily revoked by YouTube or it can turn off the live chat. The video streaming platform is also making efforts to permanently switch off the live stream option for children-owned channels. This will be in effect from July 22.

Earlier the age limit was 13, which has now been increased to 16 by YouTube. In a statement, it said, "As of 22 July, we are increasing the minimum age required to live stream to 16 years old. This means that creators will need to be 16 or older to be able to live stream on YouTube."