Jasprit Bumrah could be hurt with Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians: Srikkanth

Get a youthful glow with smart and premium face massagers on Amazon

Technology

YouTube rolls out over 30 ‘Playables’ mini-games for Premium users

The games available are Daily Solitaire, The Daily Crossword, Angry Birds Showdown, Merge Pirates, Farm Land, Words of Wonder, Endless Siege, 8 Ball Billiards Classic, and Brain Out.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 04:29 PM IST

In an effort to lure users to subscribe to its paid Premium service, Google-owned YouTube has rolled out a collection of mini-games — called “Playables”, offering more than 30 mini-games that can be played instantly, without the need for any downloads.

The games can be played on Android, iOS and desktop.

To begin, users can navigate to a “Playables” shelf by scrolling on Home or by clicking a “Playables” link in the Explore menu on desktop and mobile, reports TechCrunch.

The games available are Daily Solitaire, The Daily Crossword, Angry Birds Showdown, Merge Pirates, Farm Land, Words of Wonder, Endless Siege, 8 Ball Billiards Classic, and Brain Out.

The games may not be available at all times, as YouTube stated that they are only playable until March 28.

This limited-time access might be used by YouTube to gather feedback from its Premium subscribers before making any further choices about expanding its gaming capabilities.

Meanwhile, YouTube has said it is testing new generative AI features that’ll let people create music tracks using just a text prompt or a simple hummed tune.

The company introduced Dream Track, an experiment on YouTube Shorts which is powered by Google DeepMind’s most advanced music generation model to date, Lyria.

