YouTube reports global outage, services restored after hours

With the global outage of several social networking websites being in the news for the past few months, the video-sharing application YouTube became the most recent networking platform to report a mass outage for thousands of its users.

Alphabet Inc’s YouTube announced in the early hours of Wednesday that the services of the application were disrupted for users across the globe. According to the company, users from different countries were not able to sign into their accounts, use the navigation bar, and other issues.

Announcing the outage at around 2:00 am IST on April 13, YouTube posted on Twitter, “Getting reports from around the globe the that some of you are having trouble with certain features across YouTube services (e.g. logging in, switching accounts & using the navigation bar) – we’re aware & working on a fix.”

A few hours later, YouTube tweeted that the services of the video-sharing application have been restored and all the problems being reported by users have been fixed.

The social networking site said, “All fixed – you should now be able to log in, switch between accounts, and use the account menu & navigation bar across all services (YouTube, YouTube TV, YouTube Music, YouTube Studio) and devices.”

According to Reuters reports, nearly 10,000 users had reported issues with the service on Downdetector, a website that tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The most common problems being faced by users during the outage were issues in switching accounts, signing into their accounts, and using the navigation bar at the top of the application. These issues were later fixed by the company.

According to Downdetector, many users had also reported problems with accessing the live television platform YouTube TV, according to the outage-tracking website. The issue affecting the platform was not immediately clear.

(With Reuters inputs)

