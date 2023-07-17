Headlines

Abir India announces call for entries for First Take 2023

Sunny Deol says Bollywood was against Gadar, distributors refused to buy it: 'Audiences' love shut their mouths'

Who is Taslim, YouTuber from UP, who earned Rs 1 crore from videos, his home raided by I-T dept

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 provisional rank list is out for MBBS, BDS programs: Check all details here

YouTube quietly rolls out 'Stable Volume' feature for some users

Opposition Parties' 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru: What's on the agenda?

Technology

YouTube quietly rolls out 'Stable Volume' feature for some users

The feature was spotted by a few users, including a Redditor and YouTuber M. Brandon Lee, reports Android Authority.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 04:39 PM IST

Google-owned YouTube has quietly rolled out a new ‘Stable Volume’ feature to some users.

The feature was spotted by a few users, including a Redditor and YouTuber M. Brandon Lee, reports Android Authority.

The feature will appear under the Ambient mode option on the video settings page.

The new mode is expected to control and even out volume across different videos.

“This could help YouTube users avoid a sudden and sharp volume jump or a random decline in volume levels while watching videos from different creators and channels,” the report said.

It is unclear whether the feature uses artificial intelligence (AI) to recognise and optimise volume levels across videos.

The feature hasn’t been rolled out to all YouTube users yet.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the video-sharing platform had announced that it was testing a new lock screen feature, which allows users to disable touch input while watching a video.

This feature helps users to prevent accidental taps that pause, skip or disrupt videos.

Also, the company was testing AI-generated quizzes on the mobile app Home feed to help users learn about topics they’re interested in.

