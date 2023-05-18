YouTube is bringing 30-second non-skippable ads to TV, here’s how to skip it

YouTube announced the launch of 30-second, non-skippable commercials on YouTube Select for CTV during its Brandcast 2023 event. On wide displays, there used to be two 15-second non-skippable adverts, but now there will just be one 30-second advertisement.

We're making it simpler for you to leverage existing assets in front of the most-streamed content because YouTube Select is now landing over 70% of impressions on TV screens, the company wrote in a blog post. It further added, “This format also seamlessly fits into what viewers already expect and experience on the big screen.”

It should be noted that the new ad policy only applies to US market viewers of YouTube Select content. When the same will be done in other markets is not confirmed. If the plan is successful for the business, it might also propose a similar policy for India.

Even if you don't get to view a 30-second advertisement in India, you will still encounter 15-second advertisements, which can occasionally be grating. So, how can you avoid those YouTube ads? Here’s how:

Well, at the moment, the only option to skip lengthy advertisements on YouTube TV is to subscribe to YouTube Premium. However, there is no risk in doing that, and the cost is not high. The good news is that you get a lot of advantages for the low cost of membership.