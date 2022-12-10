YouTube: How to select a thumbnail for your YouTube Shorts on Android

YouTube Shorts is a new feature on the YouTube app that allows users to create and share short videos, similar to TikTok. One of the key elements of a successful YouTube Short is a compelling thumbnail, which is the image that appears on the video's preview on the app. If you're an Android user and want to know how to select a thumbnail for your YouTube Short, follow these steps.

1. Open the YouTube app on your Android device and go to the Shorts camera by tapping on the Shorts icon in the bottom navigation bar.

2. Record your video using the Shorts camera, or select a video from your device's camera roll to upload as a YouTube Short.

3. Once your video is uploaded, tap on the edit icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.

4. In the edit screen, tap on the thumbnail icon in the bottom left corner. This will open a selection of thumbnail options for your video.

5. Scroll through the thumbnail options and select the one that you think will be the most eye-catching and compelling for your video. You can also use the edit icon to make further adjustments to the thumbnail, such as cropping or adding filters.

6. Once you're satisfied with your thumbnail, tap on the save icon in the top right corner of the screen to apply the changes and return to the edit screen.

7. From the edit screen, you can make further edits to your video, such as adding music or captions, before publishing it to YouTube Shorts.

In conclusion, selecting a thumbnail for your YouTube Short on Android is a simple process that can help to make your video more engaging and attractive to viewers. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily select a thumbnail and make any necessary adjustments to ensure that your YouTube Short stands out on the app.