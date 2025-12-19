FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

RBI imposes nearly Rs 6200000 penalty on this bank worth Rs 4.29 lakh crore for...

YouTube down: Thousands of users report issues with platform in India, US

Sonakshi Sinha reacts as her mother says she was unaware of her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Jhooth mat bolo’

BCCI ultimatum ignored? Rohit Sharma's shock omission from Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad sparks selection row

Gujarat First Draft SIR: Number of voters drops by nearly 74 lakh to...; check details here

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa's combined net worth will shock you; know about comedian couple's car collection also

Madhuri Dixit’s Mrs Deshpande had South Korean version and many missed it

Anurag Kashyap breaks silence on Nishaanchi box office failure: 'I expected it a little bit more but...'

After Assam SIT charges four accused with murder in Zubeen Garg's death case, Singapore Police denies any foul play: 'We urge...'

IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup Semifinal: Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra power India to 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka; set up final vs Pakistan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
RBI imposes nearly Rs 6200000 penalty on this bank worth Rs 4.29 lakh crore for...

RBI imposes nearly Rs 6200000 penalty on this bank worth Rs 4.29 lakh crore for.

YouTube down: Thousands of users report issues with platform in India, US

YouTube down: Thousands of users report issues in India, US

Sonakshi Sinha reacts as her mother says she was unaware of her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Jhooth mat bolo’

Sonakshi Sinha reacts as her mother says she was unaware of her relationship wit

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N

From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS

Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

YouTube down: Thousands of users report issues with platform in India, US

As of 7:06 pm, YouTube outage reports had dropped to less than 100. Of the total complaints raised on Friday, 54 percent of users faced "server connection" issues, 35 percent reported website-related issues, while 11 percent users experienced "video streaming" issues, according to Downdetector.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 08:31 PM IST

YouTube down: Thousands of users report issues with platform in India, US
YouTube crashed for users in India, the US, and other countries.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

YouTube, the Google-owned entertainment and video streaming platform, crashed for thousands of users in India, the United States, and several other countries on Friday (December 19), according to data from the outage tracker Downdetector. As per the online tracker, outage reports peaked at 6:51 pm (Indian time) as more than 3,800 users raised complaints about the popular streaming platform. Data from Downdetector showed that users had started to experience issues while accessing YouTube around 5 pm on Friday.

As of 7:06 pm, YouTube outage reports in India had dropped to less than 100. Of the total complaints raised on Friday, 54 percent of users faced "server connection" issues, 35 percent reported website-related issues, while 11 percent users experienced "video streaming" issues, according to data from the Downdetector website.

According to a report by Reuters, more than 10,000 user complaints were raised in the US. Later, the number of outage reports had dropped to around 7,600. More than 1,300 users raised complaints in Canada, while over 3,000 outage reports were filed from the United Kingdom (UK). However, the actual number of users who experienced issues with YouTube around the world might be higher as Downdetector only shows complaints which are submitted by the users. As the YouTube outage continued, many users took to X and other social media platforms to express frustration and to check if the service disruption was widespread.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
RBI imposes nearly Rs 6200000 penalty on this bank worth Rs 4.29 lakh crore for...
RBI imposes nearly Rs 6200000 penalty on this bank worth Rs 4.29 lakh crore for.
YouTube down: Thousands of users report issues with platform in India, US
YouTube down: Thousands of users report issues in India, US
Sonakshi Sinha reacts as her mother says she was unaware of her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Jhooth mat bolo’
Sonakshi Sinha reacts as her mother says she was unaware of her relationship wit
BCCI ultimatum ignored? Rohit Sharma's shock omission from Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad sparks selection row
BCCI ultimatum ignored? Rohit Sharma's shock omission from Mumbai's Vijay Hazare
Gujarat First Draft SIR: Number of voters drops by nearly 74 lakh to...; check details here
Gujarat First Draft SIR: No. of voters drops by 74 lakh to...; details here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N
From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS
Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan
In pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
In pics: SRK, Bachchans, KJo at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include Noam Chomsky, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen; Know who are they and how are they linked?
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include name
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement