YouTube down: Thousands of users report issues with platform in India, US

YouTube, the Google-owned entertainment and video streaming platform, crashed for thousands of users in India, the United States, and several other countries on Friday (December 19), according to data from the outage tracker Downdetector. As per the online tracker, outage reports peaked at 6:51 pm (Indian time) as more than 3,800 users raised complaints about the popular streaming platform. Data from Downdetector showed that users had started to experience issues while accessing YouTube around 5 pm on Friday.

As of 7:06 pm, YouTube outage reports in India had dropped to less than 100. Of the total complaints raised on Friday, 54 percent of users faced "server connection" issues, 35 percent reported website-related issues, while 11 percent users experienced "video streaming" issues, according to data from the Downdetector website.

According to a report by Reuters, more than 10,000 user complaints were raised in the US. Later, the number of outage reports had dropped to around 7,600. More than 1,300 users raised complaints in Canada, while over 3,000 outage reports were filed from the United Kingdom (UK). However, the actual number of users who experienced issues with YouTube around the world might be higher as Downdetector only shows complaints which are submitted by the users. As the YouTube outage continued, many users took to X and other social media platforms to express frustration and to check if the service disruption was widespread.