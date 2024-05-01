Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress, who had no solo hits, was asked to get breast enhancement surgery, quit acting, is now...

PAK vs IRE, T20 World Cup weather forecast: Will Florida witness another washout today?

Shubman Gill's response to 'disciplinary issues' rumours in viral Instagram post with Rohit Sharma

Narayana Murthy's Rs 616000 crore Infosys beats HCL, Capgemini, wins Rs 850 crore deal for...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Mohanlal classic, had 3 superstars, actor never worked with director, film earned...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress, who had no solo hits, was asked to get breast enhancement surgery, quit acting, is now...

PAK vs IRE, T20 World Cup weather forecast: Will Florida witness another washout today?

Narayana Murthy's Rs 616000 crore Infosys beats HCL, Capgemini, wins Rs 850 crore deal for...

8 lesser known Indian leafy vegetables

7 animals with longest pregnancies

Sleeper Vande Bharat's inside look

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Meet actress, who had no solo hits, was asked to get breast enhancement surgery, quit acting, is now...

Alia Bhatt's deepfake video goes viral again, netizens say 'AI is getting dangerous'

Did Darshan secretly marry Pavithra Gowda, co-accused in murder case? Actor's lawyer says...

Latest News

Updated :

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    T20 World Cup, USA vs IRE weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in Florida? What happens to Pakistan?

    ‘Qurbani Kay Janwar...’: Mohammad Hafeez shares cryptic tweet after Pakistan’s early T20 World Cup exit

    Mohammad Hafeez hits out at Azam Khan for his poor fitness, says 'whole team covered 2 kms in 10 minutes, he took...'

    PAK vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Ireland

    Fissures in Iran-China alliance: Island dispute exposes test of mutual non-interference

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

    In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

    How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

    In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

    Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement