Technology

Your Instagram followers may soon be able add photos to your post, new feature under works

When you are about to post photos on your profile, Instagram will give you the option to let followers submit their own photos and videos that they want to include.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

One of the world’s most popular social media platforms, Instagram, is testing a bunch of new features that will be rolled out to users in the coming months. One such feature on which Instagram head Adam Mosseri has shed light on in his broadcast channel is a collaborative feature. The feature shared by Mosseri allows friends to add photos to your posts.

“New test on Instagram. We just started testing a new way to invite friends to join in on your feed posts. Before posting a carousel, you can turn on the ability for your followers to submit photos and/or videos, which you can approve to add to the post,” he said.

When you are about to post photos on your profile, Instagram will give you the option to let followers submit their own photos and videos that they want to include. The submissions will not be automatically added to your post, as you’ll have to approve each photo and video before they’re added.

In a screenshot of the feature shared by Mosseri, the feature will have an “add to post” button in the bottom-left corner. Meanwhile, Instagram is testing a new feature which will let users update their profile picture with a short or looping video in Notes.

“Soon, people will be able to update their default profile photo in notes with a short, looping video. You’ll still be able to share a thought via text to accompany the video. If you start seeing videos in notes, let us know what you think,” Mosseri said.

As per the demo video, a new camera icon will present on the profile picture when users start to create a note. From that icon, they can record a video to post on Notes. (with inputs from IANS)

