Your data getting leaked from Facebook, LinkedIn? Here's how you can check

Every day, we hear the news related to data leaks. In such a situation, it’s very natural to worry about our data. Therefore, it is necessary to know whether our data has been leaked or not.

There are simple methods can be used to check if our data is being leaked:

Find address from this website

There is a website named 'Have i been pwned'. In which, by entering your email or phone number, you can find out whether your data has been stolen or not. Earlier, users could only search on this platform by email address.

Do simple search like this

Now your mobile number can also be entered in the search box on this website. And the website will verify whether your information is present in this leaked database or not.

Facebook data leak

A few days back, a news had put the users in tizzy. According to the reports, personal data from 533 million Facebook accounts had reportedly leaked online for free. “The exposed data includes personal information of over 533 million Facebook users from 106 countries, including over 32 million records on users in the US, 11 million on users in the UK, and 6 million on users in India,” according to Insider.

Data of 9.9 crore Indian users was leaked

A few days ago, a big news of data leak came out in India. In which the data of about 9.9 crore Indians was leaked. The hackers have claimed that they have blown the data of 9.9 crore Indian MobiKwik users. It included mobile phone numbers, bank account details, e-mail and credit card numbers.

Follow these steps to protect your date:

1. You should use 'Strong Password' or a password manager.

2. You can activate two-factor verification for an extra layer of security

3. You can use biometric password.