You'll soon be able to find COVID-19 vaccination centre info on Google Maps, Search

Headlines

Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail valued at Rs 9,26,055 crore, leaves Mukesh Ambani’s other key firms behind

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani eye bigger share of India's fashion market through Rs 9,26,055 crore company, here's how

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani turns 28, shares pictures from Greece in Rs 13,000 shirt

Molotov cocktails hurled at two places of worship in Haryana's Nuh

'Joota utha ke marugi': Two women engage in verbal spat inside Delhi Metro, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail valued at Rs 9,26,055 crore, leaves Mukesh Ambani’s other key firms behind

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani eye bigger share of India's fashion market through Rs 9,26,055 crore company, here's how

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani turns 28, shares pictures from Greece in Rs 13,000 shirt

6 highest-grossing Bollywood movies in Pakistan 

7 emotional Pakistani dramas you must watch

9 home remedies to cure acidity

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Gets Emotional After Meeting His Father, Jad Cries Seeing His Daughter

BTS' V To Collaborate With NewJeans' Min Hee Jin For His Solo Debut Album

DNA: Why did the Haryana government fail to control Nuh violence?

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani turns 28, shares pictures from Greece in Rs 13,000 shirt

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations: ‘I feel sad as...'

Dilip Kumar's iconic Pali Hill bungalow to be demolished to make way for luxury residential project

HomeTechnology

Technology

You'll soon be able to find COVID-19 vaccination centre info on Google Maps, Search

The search engine giant said that it expects to roll out information on vaccination centres in the coming weeks.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 13, 2021, 07:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Google India on Friday said it is working with the Union Health Ministry and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to accurately surface the information on vaccination centres on Search, Maps and Assistant.

The search engine giant said that it expects to roll out information on vaccination centres in the coming weeks.

So far, 2.6 crore doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for Covishield and Covaxin.

"As Covid-19 continues to challenge our communities, we remain committed to doing all we can to assist the country's health agencies at this key juncture of the pandemic, where the successful rollout of these large-scale vaccinations can help us collectively turn a corner and see a much-needed return to normalcy," Google India said in a statement.

The company said it has been working closely with the Rapid Risk Response team at the Union Health Ministry that is tracking misinformation using social media listening tools across region and languages, and countering it with science-based messaging on vaccines and pandemic response overall.

As the government activates the processes involved in implementing large-scale vaccinations against COVID-19, Google India has put in efforts to surface authoritative and timely information for people asking vaccine-related questions.

"We have worked with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to amplify this science-based narrative around vaccination drive," Google India said.

Shortly after the first phase of vaccinations commenced, the company rolled out knowledge panels in Google Search that show up for queries relating to the Covid vaccine.

These panels provide consolidated information such as details on the two vaccines, effectiveness, safety, distribution, side effects, and more, and is available in English and eight Indian languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Hindi.

This information is sourced from MoHFW, and provides answers to commonly asked questions, displays real-time statistics around vaccinations completed, and provides links to the MoHFW website for additional local resources.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 on Wednesday

Now you will also travel all over India by flight; this website is selling the cheapest tickets

Section 144 in Haryana: Communal violence in Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal; internet suspended after 2 dead

Meet Yang Huiyan, Asia's former richest woman who will donate $826 million to charity, know why

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE