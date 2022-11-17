You'll now be able to see who's calling without any third-party apps like Truecaller

Representational Image

Receiving unwanted calls is one of the most irritating aspects of using a phone for users all over the nation and the globe. In most cases, this takes place when we are unable to recognise the number that is phoning us, which might indicate that the number has not been saved. Even though there are applications available like Truecaller, not everyone is willing to sign up for it since they are concerned about their privacy. However, after the TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) implements its new policy, you won't be required to sign up for any third-party caller identification software.

According to a report by FE, the TRAI will soon introduce a mechanism that would guarantee that once a user gets a call, the name of the caller will appear on the screen. This will be the case regardless of what kind of phone the user is using. The KYC (know your customer) database will be used by TRAI in order to get the information. We will need to wait and see if the functionality will need the installation of a new app or whether it will be included into the app that is now set as the default caller.

You will still be able to view the name for the number even if you haven't stored the number. Truecaller isn't terrible, but it does have one major drawback. Truecaller gathers its information from the public. It is bypassing the Know Your Customer system. On the other hand, if TRAI were to make use of the KYC database, the system would be more efficient and reliable than ever before.

Authorities might also use the KYC information to determine whether or not telecom service providers adhered to the whole protocol while retaining customer data. Eventually, TRAI's caller ID system will work with both traditional phone calls and WhatsApp calls.

WhatsApp calls, the report notes, will also display the names of the persons associated with the calling number. Individuals' phone numbers are also associated with their WhatsApp accounts. This, however, would be an entirely distinct process that would be undertaken once the functionality has been introduced for ordinary conversations using the basic voice calling applications.

Although this may seem like a positive step forward to some, others see it as an invasion of their personal space and hence are opposed to it. Before implementing any changes, TRAI will hold a consultation procedure for the parties involved. Implementation of the mechanism would need a final approval from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). After the consultation period, TRAI will provide the DoT with its recommendations.